Two more COVID-19 patients have died, while 355 new coronavirus cases were traced on Tuesday, Cyprus Health Ministry announced on Tuesday. The positivity rate stands at 0.68%.

The two persons who have died are a 77 year old man who passed away on August 23 at Nicosia General Hospital and a 37 year old man who passed away on Tuesday also at Nicosia General Hospital.

The number of people who have died due to COVID-19 is now 486 and the number of confirmed cases 112,021.

A total of 184 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, 72 of them in a critical condition, while 84.79% of the patients who are treated in hospital have not been vaccinated. Thirty five of the patients whose condition is critical are intubated, 7 are treated in an Intensive Treatment Unit but are not intubated and 30 in an Increased Care Unit.

Moreover 14 post-COVID patients that are not contagious any longer continue to be treated in a critical condition at Intensive Treatment Units and are intubated.

A total of 52,454 tests were carried out on Tuesday using the PCR method (7,640) and antigen rapid tests (44,814).

Out of the 486 COVID-19 patients who have died 313 are men (64%) and 173 are women (36%). Their median age is 77 years old.

The 355 new COVID-19 cases were traced as follows: 57 cases out of 438 samples taken during contact tracing, 4 cases out of 3,967 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 78 cases out of 2,656 samples taken at the private initiative, 16 cases out of 213 samples taken by the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs, 1 case out of 356 samples taken after referrals by Personal Doctors, 132 cases out of 32,494 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 67 cases out of 12,320 samples tested using antigen rapid tests through the Health Ministry`s programme.