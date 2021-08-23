The government of the Republic of Cyprus announced it will revoke Cyprus’ passports held by fourteen “officials” of the Turkish northern occupying regime as well as members of the “committee for the opening of the fenced-off city of Varosha”, Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos announced on Monday.

Furthermore, Pelekanos announced that Cyprus will submit a 5th interstate appeal to the European Court of Human Rights of the Council of Europe (ECHR) against Turkey’s plans to alter the status of Varosha, the fenced off area of Famagusta.

Reliable sources said that the passports to be revoked concern ten members of the so-called cabinet of the occupying regime and four members of the “committee” established for the opening of Varosha.

In his statements, Pelekanos said that “the Council of Ministers decided during his meeting today to revoke or not renew or not issue Republic of Cyprus passports to a number of persons who either have participated in the so-called cabinet of the pseudo state, or are members of the committee for the opening of Varosha and who undermine with their actions the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and security of the Republic of Cyprus, contrary to the provisions of the Constitution.”

Pelekanos underlined that “they are the same persons, whom with concrete hostile actions against the Republic of Cyprus promote the implementation of Turkey`s plans to change the status of the fenced off are of Varosha, in contradiction with the UN Security Council resolutions and more specifically resolutions 550 and 789, related to the fenced off area of Famagusta.”

Moreover, Pelekanos announced that the Council of Ministers decided to ask the Attorney General to move with the submission of the 5th inter-state application with regard to what happened and the actions of Turkey and the occupying regime within the fenced off area of Famagusta, as suggested by the opinions of renowned legal advisors whom the Republic of Cyprus has consulted.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. Resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.