Our Mighty Mouflons exiles (UK based players) will be visiting Eton Manor Rugby Club for a pre-season friendly on Saturday 7th August kick off at 13:00. This is an opportunity to gather the players to assess their fitness levels and to try out some prospective new players.

The last time out Eton Manor put up a very strong side, we’re very much hoping for a similar test and for our boys to come out triumphant.

Please come along and cheer on our boys, there will be a bar and barbeque for food and refreshments post-match.

A special thanks to our current sponsors Virgo Water, Trinity Insurance Brokers, Keg & Barrel, Black Rocks Marketing, Legal Opinions, FAI Comply, Physique and VX-3.

The CRF have launched the club shop enabling supporters to order official replica shirts, polo tops, baseball caps etc. online. at www.vx-3.com/shop/club/cy The summer sale is now on with some great bargains to be had.

Location: Eton Manor Rugby Football Club, Nutter Lane, London E11 2JA. Tel: 020 8532 2946.