Our Mighty Mouflon exiles (UK based players) visited Eton Manor Rugby Club for a pre-season friendly on Saturday 7th August kick off at 13:00.

The team were missing several key first team UK based players, 6 pulled out due to work commitments. This was quite a blow to the depth of the squad. There were many positives in that the team welcomed several new potentials who were given an opportunity to shine.

A pre friendly game was played on the Friday evening the 6th August which kicked off at 7:30pm. The game was played without the scrummage, to ensure that covid restrictions were followed. The evening game was very physical, our boys played with passion and great energy, having a point to prove from the defeat of 2 seasons ago. The result a triumphant win 31-12 to the Mouflons.

Saturday’s game was to be a different affair. Andrew Binikos head coach approached the game with the development squad in mind. Providing an opportunity for the new players and fringe players alike to have a run out to stake a place in the squad for the coming season.

The first half Cyprus went ahead scoring the first try, Eaton Manor responded. Cyprus again scoring but not converting the kick this time, moving 12-7 ahead. Just before the end of the half going very close to scoring a 3rd try. However, in the closing seconds it was Eaton Manor who equalised and successfully converted the kick moving 14-12 up.

The second half was closely fought; Eaton Manor playing with a fresh team from their squad of 60 odd players they scored a further 2 tries and successfully converted their kicks. Cyprus went close several times but not enough to reduce the deficit. The game played the night before took its toll on the squad. The result Cyprus 12 Eaton Manor 28.

Following the match Andrew Binikos stated that he was very pleased with the way that the guys played. Playing without a recognised scrum half, the commitment and way we played together was very encouraging. There were many positives to be taken from the game.

We are now looking forward to the new season ahead, with the first game at home against Croatia. The actual date to be confirmed. Please look out for news of the game and the media channels of where it can be watched.

The game was attended by several Cyprus Rugby fans and family members supporting their sons, along with Andreas Kakouris the Cyprus High Commissioner and Michael Sports Editor at Parikiaki.

Thanks to all the team managers, coaches, physios and people behind the scenes that made this game possible. Thanks to Eaton Manor for hosting the team and providing a solid basis for the preparation of the new season.

