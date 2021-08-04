The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday the death of a 59 year old woman to COVID19, brining the total number of deaths to 430, (282 men and 148 women). Their median age is 77.

It also announced that 273 patients are hospitalised, 90 of whom in a serious condition. The vast majority of the patients, 89.02%, are not vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours there have been 61,462 laboratory tests done with the PCR method and the antigen rapid test method and 575 new infections were found, bringing the number of people infected to 103,889. The positivity rate stands at 0.94%.

Out of the 90 patients who are in a critical condition 41 are intubated. In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 65 patients, in Nicosia 92, in Limassol 77, in Larnaka 14, in Pafos 21 and in the Makario Hospital 4 patients.

The 575 new infections were found as follows: 44 from contact tracing, 7 from samples taken at the airports, 131 from tests done after private initiative, 16 from samples at the Microbiology Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 2 from GP referrals and 265 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories or pharmacies and finally 110 from antigen rapid tests in the framework of the Ministry of Health`s program.