Cyprus Health Ministry announced on Sunday that two people passed away from COVID on Sunday, bringing total to 499. Moreover 167 people are getting treatment in hospitals of whom 61 are in serious condition. According to the Ministry, 84,08% of the hospitalized did not get their vaccines.

Moreover 14 post-COVID who are no longer infectious, are still intubated in ICUs.

A total of 30,027 tests (rapid and PCR) were done today and 208 new cases were detected with the positivity rate to be at 0,69%. Total cases in Cyprus since the pandemic broke out are 113,277.

The deceased are a female 74 years old who passed away yesterday at the Famagusta Reference Hospital and a female 87 years of age who died today at the same hospital. Of the 499 deaths, 323 are male (65%), and 176 female (35%) and the median age is 77 years.

Of the 61 patients in serious condition, 24 are intubated, 3 are in an ICU and 34 in ACU. Of the 30,027 tests today, 5,191 were PCR and 24,836 antigen rapid tests.

The 208 cases were detected as follows: 14 from 119 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing, 9 from 3,504 tests done at airports, 27 from 1,299 tests done on private initiative, 1 from 64 samples taken at the Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals across the island, 85 from 11,468 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 72 from 13,368 rapid tests done through the Health Ministry free program. Moreover, 199 tests were done following referrals from GPs or testing at public clinics and no case was detected. No case was detected in 6 tests done in closed structures.

From the rapid tests done through the Health Ministry program 5 positive cases were detected in closed structures.