Cyprus’ Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that two people passed away from COVID-19 bringing total deaths from the disease to 503 and that 138 patients are being treated in hospitals, of whom 54 in serious condition. According to the Ministry, 78.99% of the patients are not vaccinated. Also, 16 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are still hospitalised and are intubated in ICUs.

A total of 50,341 tests (rapid and PCR) were carried out on Tuesday detecting 287 new cases. The positivity rate stands at 0.57%. The total number of cases rose to 113,875.

The deceased are a female, 59 years old who died on 26 August at the Nicosia General Hospital and an 84-year-old male who died at Limassol General Hospital on 30 August. The total deaths are 503, 325 are male (65%) and 178 female (35%) and their median age is 76.5 years.

Of the 138 hospitalised patients, 54 are in serious condition and 22 of them are intubated, three are in ICUs and 29 in ACUs.

Out of the 50,341 tests, 6,424 were PCR and 43,917 rapid tests. The new 287 cases were detected as follows: 35 from 341 samples in the framework of contact tracing, 4 from 2,717 tests done at airports, 79 from 2,914 tests done on private initiative, 8 from 221 tests done at Microbiology labs of General Hospitals across the island, 1 from 313 tests done following GP referrals or testing at public clinics, 109 from 30,191 rapid tests at private labs or pharmacies and 50 from 13,726 rapid tests done via the Health Ministry`s free program.

One case was detected from 18 rapid tests done at nursing homes.