Cyprus’ Ministry of Health announced on Saturday the death of two people to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 477 (307 men and 170 women). Their median age is 77. The two patients who died were a man, 81 years old and a woman, 57 years old. Both died in Nicosia.



Moreover, 311 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed with the positivity rate standing at 0.60%. Since the pandemic broke out, 111,140 people in Cyprus have been infected.



The Ministry also announced that 194 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 70 of whom in a serious condition.



Out of the 70 patients who are hospitalised in a critical condition 37 are intubated, while 82.48% of all patients are not vaccinated.



Moreover, 17 post-COVID patients are still being treated in ICUs and are intubated.



In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 50 patients, 22 in the Nicosia General Hospital, 50 in the Limassol General Hospital, 13 are in the Larnaka General Hospital, 13 are being treated in the Pafos General Hospital and 3 in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia.



A total of 51,499 laboratory tests were carried out, 7,368 with the PCR method and 44,131 with the antigen rapid test method. The 311 new cases were found as follows: 32 from samples from contact tracing, 6 from samples taken at airports, 54 from tests done after private initiative, 4 from samples taken at the Microbiology Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 142 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies, 73 from antigen rapid tests done in the framework of the Ministry of Health`s programme.



One positive was detected in a nursing home in Limassol and 11 in closed structures.