Cyprus’ Ministry of Health announced on Sunday the death of six people to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 483 (310 men and 173 women). Their median age is 77.

The three men aged 96, 85 and 76 died at Nicosia, Famagusta and Paphos hospitals whereas the three women,aged 75, 62 και 88 years-old all died on Sunday at Nicosia General Hospital.

Moreover, 193 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed with the positivity rate standing at 0.60%. Since the pandemic broke out, 111, 333 people in Cyprus have been infected.



The Ministry also announced that 194 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 76 of whom in a serious condition.



Out of the 76 patients who are hospitalised in a critical condition 37 are intubated, while 82.99 of all patients are not vaccinated.



In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 47 patients, 24 in the Nicosia General Hospital, 48 in the Limassol General Hospital, 12 are in the Larnaka General Hospital, 16 are being treated in the Pafos General Hospital and 3 in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia.



A total of 32,091 laboratory tests were carried out, 6,384 with the PCR method and 25.707 with the antigen rapid test method. The 193 new cases were found as follows: 6 from samples taken at airports, 18 from tests done after private initiative, 7 from samples taken at the Microbiology Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 76 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies, 86 from antigen rapid tests done in the framework of the Ministry of Health`s programme.