Cyprus Health Ministry on Monday announced the death of one patient from COVID and 333 new cases from a total of 51,999 tests. Moreover, it announced that 196 patients are in hospitals, of whom 75 are in serious condition. The positivity rate stands at 0,64%.

According to the Ministry, the total deaths since the pandemic broke out is 484 and the total cases reached 111,666.

Of the 196 patients who are receiving treatment in hospitals, 82,66% did not get their vaccines.

In addition, 16 post-COVID patients who are not infectious, are still intubated in ICUs.

The deceased is a male 71 years old who passed away yesterday in the Limassol General Hospital. Of the 484 deaths, 311 are male (64%) and 173 female (36%) and the median age is 77 years.

Of the 75 patients who are in serious condition, 38 are intubated, 6 are in an ICU and 31 in ACU.

From the 51,999 tests done in the last 24 hours, 6,258 were PCR and 45,741 rapid tests and the new cases were detected as follows:

Twenty from 154 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing, 2 from 3,110 tests done at airports, 66 from 2,611 samples taken on private initiative, 11 from 262 samples taken at the Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals, 3 from 121 tests done following GP referrals or testing at public clinics, 153 from 30,300 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies, 78 from 15,441 rapid tests done in the framework of free testing for certain categories of citizens.

From the rapid tests done by the Health Ministry , 4 positive cases were detected in nursing homes in Nicosia.