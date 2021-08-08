Authorities in Cyprus reported on Saturday one more death from COVID-19 bringing the total deaths to 438 and 599 new cases out of 61,883 tests carried out. At the same time 285 patients are in treated in hospital, 95 of whom are in serious condition. A percentage of 90.53% of patients with the disease are not vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

In a press release, the Health Ministry announced that the deceased was a woman aged 84 who passed away at Limassol General Hospital. The number of deaths from COVID-19 has reached 438, 286 or 65% men and 152 or 35% women. The median age of the deceased is 77.1.

On Saturday 61,883 tests, 7,194 PCR and 54,689 antigen rapid tests, were carried out detecting 599 new cases. The positivity rate is 0.97%. The total number of cases reported in Cyprus since the outbreak of the pandemic is 105,953.

According to the press release 285 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital, 95 of whom in a serious condition. Out of 52 who are in an ICU, only 2 are not intubated.Another 43 are being treated in an ACU.



The new positive cases were detected as follows:

48 people tested positive out of 535 samples taken in the context of the contact tracing procedure; 7 people tested positive out of 2,732 samples taken at Larnaka and Pafos airports; 126 people were positive out of 3,497 samples tested privately; 30 people tested positive out of 3,497 samples from the General Hospital Microbiology Labs; 2 people tested positive out of 152 samples from GP referrals and screening at the public health centres; 276 people tested positive out of 37,444 samples tested by antigen rapid test at private labs and pharmacies and 110 people tested positive out of 17,245 samples tested by antigen rapid tests through the Health Ministry’s testing programme.