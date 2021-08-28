Authorities in Cyprus reported one more death from COVID-19 and 213 new cases on Saturday. The positivity rate stands at 0.45%. At the same time 152 patients who have contracted the disease are in hospital, 59 of whom in a serious condition; 82.9% of patients have not been vaccinated.

In a press release the Ministry of Health said the deceased was an 85 year-ol man, who passed away at Famagusta General Hospital.

The number of deaths from the disease is 497, 323 or 65% men and 174 or 35% women. Their median age is 77. The number of cases reported since the outbreak is 113,069.

Forteen post-COVID patients are no longer infectious but continue to be treated in a serious condition due to the disease in ICUs, the Ministry of Health added.

In total, 152 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, 59 of whom in serious condition; 24 are intubated and are treated in an ICU, another 4 are in an ICU but do not need the help of a ventilator, 31 are in an ACU.

On Saturday 47,722 tests, 5,919 by PCR method and 41,803 by antigen rapid test method, were carried out resulting in 213 new cases as follows:

Twenty seven people tested positive out 266 samples taken through contact tracing; 3 people tested positive out of 2,747 samples taken by passengers at the Larnaka and Pafos airports; 40 people tested positive out of 2,477 samples tested privately; 8 people tested positive out of 105 samples taken at the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs; 2 people tested positive in the context of 166 samples at random tests at the port; 82 samples were detected as positive out of 27,219 tested by antigen rapid tests in private labs or pharmacies and 51 people tested positive out of 14,584 samples tested by antigen rapid test through the Health Ministry’s testing programme.