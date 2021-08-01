The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday the death of one patient to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 422, while 301 people are in state hospitals, 86 of whom in a serious condition. It is noted that 89.85% of those hospitalised are not vaccinated.



In addition, 277 new coronavirus cases were detected. The positivity rate stands at 1.19%. The total number of cases since the pandemic broke out reached 102,223.



The patient who succumbed is a 52 year old man. Deaths rose to 422 (277 men and 145 women). Their median age is 77.2.



Out of the 86 patients who are in a critical condition, 42 are intubated. In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 71 patients, in the Nicosia General Hospital 89, in the Limassol General Hospital 84, in the Larnaca General Hospital 31, in the Pafos General Hospital 21 and in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia there are 5 people hospitalised.



In the last 24 hours 23,254 tests were conducted, 6,218 with the PCR method and 17,036 with the antigen rapid test method and 277 new cases were found as follows: 4 from contact tracing, 12 from samples taken at airports, 96 from tests done after private initiative, 6 from samples taken at the Microbiology Labs of the General Hospitals, 37 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies, 122 from antigen rapid tests