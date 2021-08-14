The Ministry of Health announced on Friday the death of one patient from COVID19, while 259 people are receiving treatment in state hospitals, 92 of whom in a serious condition.

In addition, it announced 419 new coronavirus infections (positivity rate 0.77%), bringing the total number of cases to 108,306.

The deceased was a 90 year old man who passed away on the 12th of August. The total number of deaths reaches 455, (297 men and 158 women). Their median age is 77.

Out of the 92 patients who are in a critical condition, 45 are intubated. Meanwhile, it was announced that 83.1% of those hospitalised is not vaccinated.

In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 66 patients, in Nicosia 24, in Limassol 68, in Larnaka 24, in Pafos 23 and in the Makario Hospital 2.

In the last 24 hours there have been 54,173 tests conducted with the PCR method (6,344) and the antigen rapid method (47,829). The 419 new cases were found as follows: 7 from samples taken at the airports, 66 from tests done after private initiative, 15 from samples taken at the Microbiology Labs of the General Hospitals, 247 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies and 84 from antigen rapid tests done through the Ministry of Health programme.