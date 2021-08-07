The Ministry of Health announced on Friday the death of four people to COVID 19, bringing the total number of deaths to 437 (286 men and 151 women). Their median age is 77.1.

In addition, it announced that 292 patients are receiving treatment in state hospitals, 96 of whom in a serious condition, while 90.07% of those hospitalised are not vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours 59,278 tests were conducted and 525 new coronavirus cases were found. Since the outbreak of the pandemic 104,994 people have been infected with the virus.

The four people who died were three men, aged 71, 77 (died on the 5th of August) and 90 years old and a 91-year-old woman.

Out of the 96 patients who are in a critical condition, 48 are intubated. In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 64 patients, in the Nicosia General Hospital 40, in the Limassol General Hospital there are 81 people receiving treatment, in the Larnaka General Hospital there are 25 patients, in the Pafos General Hospital there are 29 and in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia 2.

The 59,278 tests were done with the PCR method (7,385) and the antigen rapid test method (51,893) and 525 new cases were found as follows: 9 from samples taken at the airports, 126 from tests done after private initiative, 18 from samples taken at the Microbiology Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 291 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies and 81 cases from antigen rapid tests done through the Ministry of Health programme.