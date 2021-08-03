The Ministry of Health announced on Monday four COVID-19 deaths bringing the total number of deaths in Cyprus to 426, while 287 patients with the disease are treated in state hospitals, 88 of whom in a serious condition. It is noted that 88.62% of those hospitalised are not vaccinated.



In addition, 493 new coronavirus cases were detected. The positivity rate stands at 1.47%. The total number of cases since the pandemic broke out reached 102,716.



The patients who succumbed are a 81 year old woman, a 64 year old man, a 68 year old man, who were treated at Limassol General and a 76 year old man who was treated at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the General Hospital of Nicosia



Deaths rose to 426 (280 men and 146 women). Their median age is 77.1.

Out of the 88 patients who are in a critical condition, 36 are intubated, 7 are in ICU and 45 at ACU.

In the last 24 hours 33,583 tests were conducted, 7,786 with the PCR method and 25,797 with the antigen rapid test method. The 493 new cases were detected as follows: 9 from samples taken at airports, 156 from tests carried out privately, 45 from samples taken at the Microbiology Labs of the General Hospitals, 2 from referrals by Personal Doctors and Public Health Clinics, 162 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies and 119 from antigen rapid tests as part of a program by the Ministry of Health.