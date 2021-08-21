The Ministry of Health of Cyprus announced on Friday the death of five people to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 475 (306 men and 169 women). Their median age is 77.

It also announced that 201 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 77 of whom in a serious condition. In addition,

311 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed with the positivity rate being 0.65%. Since the pandemic broke out, 110,829 people in Cyprus have been infected.



The five patients who died were all men, 88, 82, 64, 57 and 53 years old.

Out of the 77 patients who are hospitalised in a critical condition 45 are intubated, while 83.09% of all patients are not vaccinated.

Moreover, 14 post-COVID patients are still being treated in ICUs and are intubated.

In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 51 patients, 22 in the Nicosia General Hospital, 51 in the Limassol General Hospital,

12 are in the Larnaka General Hospital, 13 are being treated in the Pafos General Hospital and 3 in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia.

The 311 new cases were found after 48,060 laboratory tests carried out with the PCR method (7,075) and the antigen rapid test method (40,985) as follows: 7 from samples taken at airports, 70 from tests done after private initiative, 20 from samples taken at the Microbiology Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 141 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies, 73 from antigen rapid tests done in the framework of the Ministry of Health`s programme. Moreover, no cases were detected from 9 samples taken in closed structures.