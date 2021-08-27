The Ministry of Health announced Thursday the death of five people to COVID19, bringing the total number of deaths to 491,

(317 men, 174 women). The median age of the deceased is 77.

Moreover, 178 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 72 of whom in a serious condition. Of those hospitalised, 86.52% are not vaccinated. In addition, 15 post-COVID patients remain intubated in ICUs.

In the last 24 hours 254 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out to 112,532. The positivity rate stands at 0.56%.

The deceased were four men, 71, 65, 47 and 84 years old and a 57 year old woman.

Out of the 72 patients who are in a critical condition, 31 are intubated. In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 41 patients, 24 are being treated in the Nicosia General Hospital, 48 are in the Limassol General Hospital, 10 in the Larnaka General Hospital, 13 are receiving treatment in the Pafos General Hospital and 4 are in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia.

The 254 new infections were diagnosed after 45,382 tests done with the PCR method (5,367) and the antigen rapid test method (40,015) and were found as follows: 6 from samples taken at the airports, 49 from tests done after private initiative, 11 from samples taken at the Microbiology Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 115 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies, and 73 from antigen rapid tests done through the Ministry of Health programme. No cases were found from 9 samples taken in closed structures.