Cyprus Health Ministry on Wednesday announced the death of 5 people from COVID and 484 new cases from a total of 54,249 tests as well as 264 hospitalizations. Figures show that 84.10% of the patients in hospitals are not vaccinated. The total number of deaths rose to 452 and the number of cases to 107,485. Positivity rate stands at 0,89%.

The deceased are a male 75 years old who died yesterday in Limassol General Hospital, a female 96 years old who also passed away yesterday in the same hospital, a female 67 years old who died yesterday and her death was declared by a private doctor, a male 91 years old who died today in Nicosia General Hospital and a female 49 years old who passed away in the ICU of Limassol Hospital. Of the 452 deaths 294 are male (65%) and 158 female (35%) and the median age is 77.1 years.

Of the 264 patients in state hospitals 92 are in serious condition of whom 51 are intubated, 4 are in an ICU and 37 in an ACU.

From 54,249 tests, 6,726 were PCR and 47,523 rapid tests and the 484 new cases were detected as follows:

50 from 384 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing, 6 from 2,900 tests done at airports,81 from 3,132 samples taken on private initiative, 2 from 219 samples at Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals across the island, 223 from 32,094 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 122 from 15,429 samples taken in the framework of free rapid testing done by the Health Ministry. Moreover 91 samples came back negative from tests done following GP referrals or testing in public clinics.

One case was detected from rapid tests done in nursing homes in Limassol, 2 in the army and 38 in closed units