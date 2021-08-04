Cyprus Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 3 deaths from COVID and 598 new cases out of a total of 61,589 tests (rapid and PCR). The positivity rate stands at 0.97% while 289 patients are in hospitals, of whom 98 in serious condition. According to the Ministry, 89.28% of the patients, were not vaccinated.

The total deaths since the pandemic broke out is 429 and the total cases rose to 103,314.

The deceased are a female, 68 years old who passed away August 1st at a nursing home in Larnaka, a male 77 years old who passed away August 2nd at the Famagusta Reference Hospital and a male who died August 2nd at the Nicosia General Hospital.

From the 429 deaths, 282 are male (66%), and 147 female (34%) and the median age is 77,1 years.

From the 98 patients in serious condition, 40 are intubated, 9 are in an ICU and 49 in ACU.

From the 61,589 tests, 9,204 were PCR and 52,385 rapid and the new cases were detected as follows:

42 from 331 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing, 5 from 3,090 tests at airports, 86 from 5,119 tests done on private initiative, 7 from 326 tests done at Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals across the island, 3 from 338 tests done following GP referrals or testing at public clinics, 332 from 32,752 rapid tests done at private labs or pharmacies and 123 from 19,633 rapid tests done in the framework of the testing done by the Health Ministry.

One positive case was detected during random tests at the airports, 6 in the army and 10 at businesses during checks done 22-31 July.