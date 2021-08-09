Cyprus Health Ministry on Sunday announced three deaths from COVID and 389 new cases from a total of 35,196 tests. The positivity rate stands at 1,11%. Moreover the Ministry said that 286 patients are in hospitals and 96 are in serious condition. A percentrage of 89,87 of the patients are not vaccinated.

Total deaths rose to 441 and of cases to 105,982.

The 3 deceased are a male 93 years old who passed away August 7th at the Limassol General Hospital , a females 71 years old who died today at the Nicosia General Hospital and a male 83 years old who died today at the Limassol Hospital.

From the 441 deaths, 288 are male (65%) and 153 female (35%) and their median age is 77,1 years.

From the 286 patients, 96 are in serious condition of whom 54 are intubated, 3 are in an ICU and 39 in ACU.

From the 35,196 tests , 7,069 were PCR and 28,127 rapid and the positive cases were detected as follows:

4 from 44 tests done in the framework of contact tracing, 9 from 4,653 tests done at the airports, 77 from 2,059 tests done on private initiative, 8 from 113 tests done at the Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals across the island, 135 from 12,741 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 156 from 15,386 rapid tests done in the framework of the rapid testing by the Health Ministry.

No positive case was detected from a total of 200 tests done following GP referrals or testing at the public clinics.

Two positive cases were found from the rapid tests in nursing homes in Larnaka, 34 in closed units and 4 in the army.