Cyprus Health Ministry on Thursday announced 3 deaths from COVID and 580 new cases out of a total of 36,141 tests (rapid and PCR). The positivity rate stands at 1,60% while 293 patients are in hospitals, of whom 96 in serious condition. According to the Ministry, 89.77% of the patients, were not vaccinated.

The total deaths since the pandemic broke out are 430 and the total number of cases rose to 104,469.

The deceased are a male 71 years old who passed away August 4th at the Larnaka General Hospital, and two females 88 and 85 years old. The 88-year-old died August 4th at the Limassol General Hospital and the 85-year-old passed away today at the Famagusta Reference Hospital. Of the 430 deaths 283 are male (65%), and 150 female (35%) and the median age is 77 years. Of the 96 patients who are in serious condition the 45 are intubated, 5 are in an ICU and 46 in ACU.

From the 36,141 tests carried out, 8,661 were PCR and 27,480 rapid tests and the cases were detected as follows: 88 from 801 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing, 9 from 3,638 tests at airports,136 from 3,874 tests carried out on private initiative,10 from 197 samples taken at the Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals island wide, 1 from 151 samples taken following GP referrals or testing at public clinics, 173 cases from 11,223 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 163 from 16,257 rapid tests done in the framework of testing by the Ministry.

Thirteen cases were detected at a nursing home in Limassol and 1 in Nicosia and 33 in closed units.