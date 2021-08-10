Cyprus’ Health Ministry announced on Monday that 3 people died from COVID-19 and 446 new cases were detected from a total of 42,427 tests. The positivity rate stands at 1.05% while 278 patients are in hospitals of whom 98 are in serious condition.

Total deaths rose to 444 and total cases since the pandemic broke out to 106,428. The Ministry announced that 88.13% of the patients treated in hospital are not vaccinated.

The deceased are a man 72 years old who passed away yesterday at the Famagusta Reference Hospital, a woman 85 years old who died today at the Limassol General Hospital and a man 61 years who died at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital.

Of the 444 deaths 290 are male (65%) and 154 female (35%) and their median age is 77.1 years.

Of the 98 patients in serious condition, 50 are intubated, 2 are in an ICU and 46 in ACU.

From the 42,427 tests today, 6,961 were PCR and 35,466 rapid and the positive cases were detected as follows:

25 from 137 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing , 8 from 3,757 tests done at the airports,

91 from 2,728 tests done on private initiative,18 from 275 samples at the Microbiology Labs of General Hospitals across the island, 5 from 64 tests done following GP referrals or testing at public clinics, 197 from 20,772 rapid tests done at private labs or pharmacies and 102 from 14,694 rapid tests done via the testing provided by the Health Ministry.

From the rapid tests done in nursing homes, 2 came back positive in Nicosia from a total of 260 tests.