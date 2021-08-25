The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 257 new coronavirus cases in Cyprus, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out to 112,278. The positivity rate stands at 0.65%. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported.

In addition, 181 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 75 of whom in a serious condition. It is noted that 86.19% of those hospitalised are not vaccinated.

There are also 14 post-COVID patients who remain intubated in ICUs.

No deaths were reported on Wednesday, with the number of deaths remaining at 486 (313 men and 173 women). The median age of the deceased is 77.

Out of the 75 patients who are in a critical condition 37 are intubated. In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 38 patients, 24 are in the Nicosia General Hospital, 50 are being treated in the Limassol General Hospital, 11 in the Larnaka General Hospital, 12 in the Pafos General Hospital and 5 are in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia.

The new cases were diagnosed after 39,578 tests done with the PCR method (5,536) and the rest with the antigen rapid test method.

The 257 infections were found as follows: 38 from contact tracing, 4 from samples taken at airports, 33 from tests done after private initiative, 7 from samples taken at the Microbiology Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 113 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories or pharmacies, and 62 from antigen rapid tests done through the Ministry of Health`s programme. Meanwhile, no cases were found from 86 samples taken after GP referrals and 8 samples taken in closed structures.