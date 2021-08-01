Cyprus’ fire preparedness level has been raised to its highest possible point, forestry department director Charalambos Alexandrou told CNA, who said that on Saturday a very difficult and serious situation was addressed successfully in Kyperounta village.



Alexandrou stressed that the preparedness to deal with fires throughout Cyprus resembles that in case of a war, since the risk of fires is at the level of “red alert”.



As he mentioned, currently there are 15 guardhouses throughout Cyprus and 22 observation posts allowing the dispersal of forces throughout all areas controlled by the Republic of Cyprus. The goal, as he said, is to reduce the response time at any point where fire may break out to 10 minutes. There are also patrols in other areas to cover any gaps, he added.



Alexandrou also said that there is a double patrol of loaded air tankers in order not only to detect the fire, but also to be able to respond in the shortest possible time.



He noted that yesterday in Kyperounta there was a very serious and difficult fire incident which was extinguished and went unnoticed, because there was a plane in the air which immediately responded, while five fire trucks from Troodos also rushed to the area.



“We are on a battlefield. It is no different from regular warfare” Alexandrou said.



He stressed that the prolonged heat wave and generally the hot and dry summer after a dry winter, raised to the maximum the risk of wildfires. He also appealed to the public to avoid any activities that could cause a fire.



On July, a devastating blaze in Cyprus turned to ashes a large part of the mountain areas of Limassol and Larnaca district and caused the death of four people.