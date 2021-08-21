Thirty-three citizens and seven establishment owners were reported by Police during checks in the last 24 hours for violating the measures aiming to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A police spokesperson has told CNA that a total of 4.041 checks were conducted island-wide.

He said that 1,361 checks were carried out in Nicosia with 6 individuals reported and two shop owners fined while from 306 checks in Limassol, 13 citizens and two establishment owners were fined.

A total of 666 checks in Larnaca were held and one establishment owner was fined and in Paphos from 327 checks four individuals and one establishment owner were fined. In Famagusta, from 985 checks ten people were reported and one shop owner fined while in Morfou region during 59 checks no individuals were fined.

During the 302 checks conducted by the Traffic Department and the 35 by the Port and Marine Police no citizens were reported.