Police fined 32 citizens and 2 owners of establishments for violations of measures over COVID in a total of 4,096 checks the last 24 hours across the island.

An officer from the Press Office told the Cyprus News Agency that in Nicosia the Police carried out 1.752 checks and fined 4 citizens and 2 owners of establishments, in Limassol 11 citizens were fined in a total of 342 checks and in Larnaka 3 citizens were fined in 512 checks.

In Famagusta the checks were 713 and the Police fined 11 people while in Morphou 177 checks were conducted and no violation was reported.

The Traffic Department carried out 132 with no fines. Also island wide the Marine and Port Police made 37 checks and reported no violation.

Most of the citizens were fined for no use of facial masks.