Police handed fines to 30 individuals and 3 owners of establishments in a total of 3,574 checks the last 24 hours island-wide for violations of covid measures.

An officer from the Police press office told the Cyprus News Agency that in Nicosia the checks were 1,091 and 2 people were fined and in Limassol 10 citizens and 1 owner of an establishment were fined in a total of 255 checks.

In Larnaka the police conducted 589 checks and 5 people were fined while in Pafos in 318 checks 5 citizens and an owner of an establishment were fined.

The Police carried out 969 checks in Famagusta and fined 8 citizens and an owner of an establishment while in Morphou no violations were recorded in a total of 126 checks.

Traffic Department and Marine Police carried out 221 and 13 checks and no fines were handed.

Two of the 3 establishment which were recorded for violations of measures were pubs in Famagusta and Paphos.

According to the police, no face masks were worn by the clients and the employees, no signs were up for a safe pass check and also people were caught dancing. The owner of the pub in Famagusta was ordered to pay

1,500 euros and the in Pafos 500 euros.

In Limassol police said supermarket employees did not have a safe pass and a fine of 3,000 euros was issued.