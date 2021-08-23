Twenty-three citizens and seven establishment owners were reported by Police during checks in the last 24 hours for violating the measures aiming to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A police spokesperson has told CNA that a total of 5,600 checks were conducted island-wide.

He said that 2,314 checks were carried out in Nicosia with 3 individuals reported and one shop owners fined while from 558 checks in Limassol, 16 citizens and one establishment owner were fined for allowing a customer inside without a safepass.

A total of 612 checks in Larnaca were held and one establishment owner and a single individual were fined and in Paphos from 663 checks 3 individuals and 4 establishment owners were fined. In Famagusta, from 1057 checks and in Morfou region during 149 checks no individuals were fined.

During the 211 checks conducted by the Traffic Department and the 36 by the Port and Marine Police no citizens were reported.

The spokesman said that most fines were handed out to citizens for not wearing a protective mask in public place and inside premises and in five cases individuals indoors did not have a safepass.