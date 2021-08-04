Cyprus is participating in efforts to put out the fires in Greece, Deputy Government Spokesperson Niovi Parisinou said and for this reason firemen and fire engines are being sent to Greece.

In a written statement, Parisinou said that a 20-member group of firefighters and two fire engines are being sent to Greece this morning on a C-130 transport plane to aid in efforts to contain the fires.

Two planes from the Forestry Department will also assist as well as a 20-member delegation from the Civil Defence department.

“Cyprus is standing by the Greek people at these difficult times”, she added.

The Athens News Agency reported that a total of 81 fires broke out in Greece in the last 24 hours, and there are currently 40 active fire fronts, Deputy Civil Protection Minister for Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias said in a briefing on the fires late on Tuesday.

Residents of Varybobi, a northern suburb of Athens, were evacuated on Tuesday afternoon, following a large fire that broke out in a forest near the former royal estate. Authorities also said they were evacuating Thrakomakedones, in the same suburb of Acharnes.

