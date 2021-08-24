Today’s Ministerial Council decisions demonstrate that N.Anastasiades and his government are engaging in actions that are more Public relations stunts serving internal consumption purposes instead of coming up with initiatives which can stop Turkey’s partitionist plans against our country. We note that even the Press Spokesman of the ruling DISY party today claimed that the decision to rescind the passports of the pseudo-state’s leader and a number of its officials will have the opposite effect.

In relation to the filing of the 5th Inter-State Recourse of the Republic of Cyprus to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), it is undoubtedly important to exhaust every realistic possibility available to us that would cost Turkey politically and legally. Given that the Republic has already filed four other appeals against Turkey, we expect to be briefed by the President of the Republic on the legal premise of this new state appeal and what cost it is expected to cause the occupying power with regards its new illegal actions. At the same time, any illusions that legal means alone can free us from occupation must not be fostered.

This is the time for everyone – and first and foremost Nicos Anastasiades himself – to reflect on where developments are heading towards and what the day after of our country will be. There is no time for any procrastination, backtracking and communication games. The only way to stop new fait accompli from being imposed on Cyprus and to free our country from the occupation and partition is through a solution to the Cyprus problem on the agreed basis and framework. This is where President Anastasiades must focus his attention on, taking persistent and decisive initiatives aiming at the resumption of the talks from the point where they had stopped at Crans-Montana in 2017. This is precisely the aim of the proposal on the Cyprus problem submitted by AKEL to the President months ago on how the Greek Cypriot side should act in the coming period.