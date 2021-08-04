The Meteorology Department has issued an orange warning for extreme high temperature.

It says that the warning is valid from 0100 until 1700 on Thursday. It notes that tonight the minimum temperature will fall to around 27 degrees inland and to 26 degrees in the northern coasts. On Thursday, the maximum temperature will reach around 43 degrees inland and 35 over the highest mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, the Cyprus Department of Forests said in a press release that it will remain on forest fires red alert readiness ‘for as long as it takes’ due to high temperatures.

It warns that even the slightest spark can lead to fire and urges everyone to avoid any actions or activities that might pose such a risk. It asks the public to cooperate with the department and if they see smoke or fire near or in a forest to call 1407 (Department of Forests) or 112 (Fire Service).