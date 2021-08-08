The Ministry of Health has issued revised guidelines for the self isolation of confirmed COVID-19 cases, noting that from 7th August 2021 all confirmed cases receive a link and access codes via sms on the mobile phone they gave upon sampling, to access and complete an electronic form where they are required to check their personal information, report their contacts and their General Practitioner (GP), in order to get the release certificates when their quarantine period is completed.

According to the Ministry, the positive person can complete the form via smart phone, tablet or computer at https://phase.ucy.ac.cy/. The access code last 72 hours from the time one receives the sms. If this form is not completed correctly, then the cases will not receive the release certificates needed to prove their recovery and they cannot receive any certificate from the Republic of Cyprus.

For instructions on how to fill the electronic form and only in the case someone has received a link and access codes, the person can contact the following telephone numbers 22421600, 22495671, 22495666, 22421745, 22570588 (Monday to Sunday 08:00-00:00).



In case they did not receive an sms with the access codes and the link within 24 hours from the positive test, they can contact the contact tracing team 22771923 (Monday to Sunday 08:00-00:00) or email [email protected] or the laboratory that performed the test to check if all their contact details were sent correctly to the Ministry of Health.



COVID19 confirmed cases with mild symptoms can self-isolate at home for the isolation period that is needed (see release protocol at https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/eng/categories/information-guidelines). The same applies for confirmed cases who have been hospitalized and were discharged from the hospital; they can continue their remaining isolation period at their home. This decision should be taken after telephone evaluation by their doctor and previously ensure the appropriate conditions of isolation in their house, as well as frequent communication with a health professional. If the application of all the following guidelines is not possible, there is providence of free public quarantine and free transportation after arrangements with the Ministry of Health.



Vaccinated people that have a positive laboratory result for SARS-COV-2 also need to isolate and must follow the instructions below as any COVID19 case.



Guidelines for home isolation

————————–

Ideally, each confirmed case should stay in their own house. If this is not possible, the person confirmed with COVID-19 must be isolated in a room, not used by the rest of the household members under any circumstances.

The room in which the confirmed case will use to isolate, should be well ventilated.

The confirmed cases are not allowed to leave their house. *

No visitors are allowed.

It is suggested that they use separate cutlery and any other kitchenware from other housemates. If this is not possible, disinfection with any common disinfectant/soap after each use and then dry well is advised.

It is suggested that a separate toilet and bathroom be used from other housemates. In case this cannot be applied, the toilet and bathroom should be disinfected after each use according to the instructions of the health services (https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/en/pdf/enpa.pdf ).

If there is a scheduled trip/voyage before the official release date, it is FORBIDDEN for this trip to take place.

Exception to leave the home isolation is ONLY permitted in cases of medical emergencies and after telephone approval by the doctor of the positive case or by calling 1420. In that case, transportation should be unaccompanied and only by personal vehicle or ambulance; use of public transportation is forbidden (e.g. bus or taxi).

Until the end of the isolation period, waste should be placed in a double well-sealed plastic/waterproof waste bag and stored for 72 hours in a separate area from the usual collection point. At the end of 72 hours they can be placed in their usual collection area.



Doctor- General Practitioner

——————–

The confirmed cases must inform their doctor about their positive result. The doctor is also automatically informed after the cases complete their electronic form https://phase.ucy.ac.cy/, access codes sent by sms on their mobile phones.

Daily temperature and oxygen saturation monitoring is suggested.

Frequent contact with the doctor is suggested every 24 to 48 hours. If symptoms appear, the doctor should be notified immediately.

In case a doctor is not available, the patient can contact the 1420 hotline to report their symptoms.

For the release protocol the case should contact their doctor. In case they don’t have a doctor in the Republic of Cyprus, the case should call 22605306, or contact [email protected] for release arrangements.



Sick Leave/ Recovery Certificate/ Safe Pass/ European Union Digital Covid Certificate (EUDCC)

—————–

The sick leave paper, is issued by the doctor or in the absence of doctor please contact [email protected]

All cases who were tested positive within the Republic of Cyprus must complete the electronic form https://phase.ucy.ac.cy/, access codes sent by sms and fill in the required fields. If the form is not completed correctly, they will not be able to receive any recovery certificate.

After their quarantine period is completed, the doctor releases the case through an electronic platform and the case receives a recovery certificate on his/her phone. This certificate can be used as a safe pass.

In order to issue an EUDCC (European Certificate) as a recovered person you must visit https://www.eudcc.gov.cy/.



The positive case detects and informs his/her close contacts

——————–

Close contact is defined as:

A person who lives with a confirmed case.

A person who has had direct physical contact with a confirmed case (eg. handshake).

A person who has had unprotected contact with confirmed infectious aerosols.

A person who had face-to-face contact with a confirmed case at a distance of less than 2 meters and lasting more than 15 minutes, or frequent contacts at a distance of less than 2 meters within 24 hours.

A person found indoors (eg classroom, cinema, hospital waiting areas, etc.) with a confirmed case for more than 15 minutes and at a distance of less than 2 meters.

A healthcare professional or other person providing health care to a COVID-19 case, or laboratory personnel handling a confirmed case sample, without using the appropriate protective equipment or if there was a rupture in its integrity.

Companion on an aircraft sitting up to two rows (in each direction) from a confirmed case, persons traveling together or caring for the patient, crew members serving the part of the airplane where the patient was sitting (possibly all passengers sitting in the same section), even all the passengers of the flight can be considered as close contacts if due to the serious symptoms of the patient and movements of the patient in the aircraft (entails a more extensive exposure)



For contact tracing reasons the case must report the close contacts they had 2 days before symptom onset or 2 days before the testing date in asymptomatic cases (taking into account the oldest date).



Close contacts are tested free of charge with a PCR test. In order though for a test to be scheduled, the positive case must report them via the electronic form https://phase.ucy.ac.cy/ , access codes sent by sms. This has to do only with social contacts (family, friends etc.). For workplaces, schools, hospitals etc. the health and safety officer must report the close contacts though a specific table to report close contacts (excel file also found https://bit.ly/3yuC6lq) and send it to [email protected]



All close contacts must isolate according to the Isolation guidelines for close contacts of COVID19 case.



For general information about COVID19, contact 1474 (Monday-Sunday 08:00-20:00).



To report any symptoms, contact your doctor or 1420 hotline (24 hours).



For release protocol issues, contact [email protected], or 22605306 (Monday-Friday 08:00-20:00).



For any further instructions and clarifications, contact the Contact Tracing Team 22771923 or email [email protected] (Monday-Sunday 08:00-00:00).



The Ministry also points out that home quarantine may be monitored by either on-site or telephone checks. People under house isolation are required to comply with regulations. In case of non-compliance, they may be exposed to legal actions, it warns.