The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday the death of two COVID-19 patients, bringing the total number of deaths to 454,

(296 men, 158 women). Their median age is 77.

Meanwhile, it announced that 276 patients are receiving treatment in state hospitals, 95 of whom in a serious condition. It is noted that 84.43% of all hospitalised are not vaccinated.

In addition, 402 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours (positivity rate 0.75%) . Since the pandemic broke out there have been 107,887 coronavirus infections in Cyprus.

The two people who have died are a 72 year old and a 91 year old man, who passed away on the 11th of August.

Out of the 95 patients who are in a critical condition, 51 are intubated. In Famagusta General Hospital there are 64 patients, in Nicosia General Hospital 31, 76 patients are in Limassol General Hospital, 22 in Larnaka General Hospital, 26 are being treated in Pafos General Hospital and 2 are in Makario Hospital in Nicosia.

The 402 new cases were diagnosed out of 53,484 tests done with the PCR method (6,806) and the antigen rapid test method (46,678). The new cases were traced as follows: 48 from contact tracing, 11 from samples taken at the airports, 58 from tests done at the private initiative, 8 from samples taken at the Microbiology Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 183 from rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies and 94 from antigen rapid tests done through the Ministry of Health`s programme. No cases were found from 21 samples taken after GP referrals.