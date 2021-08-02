The final day of the FIBA U18 Women’s European Challengers saw Cyprus, France and Portugal clinch titles at their respective tournaments after coming through crunch clashes on Sunday.

Amongst the five winners of the Challengers, three teams went unbeaten through the week, while the MVPs at each tournament were also announced on Sunday.

Cyprus produced a strong finish to a dominant week as they claimed the title with a 60-45 victory against Malta in Sunday’s Final. Sofia Sttylianidi starred with a 31-point haul with their lead peaking at 31 points at 48-17 inside the second half. Earlier, Moldova earned third place with a dramatic 44-41 win over Andorra with Iulia Curudimova coming up with the crucial go-ahead triple with 1:53 remaining.