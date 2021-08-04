The Bicommunal Technical Committee on Health convened recently and discussed issues related to the EU digital covid certificate and how the Turkish Cypriots could issue it.

Greek Cypriot co chair of the Committee Leonidas Phylactou told the Cyprus News Agency that they explained the procedure to obtain the certificate and the fact that those interested should forward all the information available so that the necessary data are put in a portal. He said that many Turkish Cypriots have shown interest to get the certificate and hoped that the information is forwarded the soonest.

Phylactou also said that yesterday 40,000 doses of AZ vaccines, 10,000 Pfizer and 1,000 J&J were delivered to the Turkish Cypriot community via the Agios Dometios crosspoint.

As regards the movement at the crosspoints he explained that there is an automated procedure which is assessed every 14 days according to the epidemiological figures and based on that the measures for crossing are modified if needed.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.

The Bi-Communal Technical Committees were established by the leaders of the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities under the auspices of the United Nations, to address issues that affect the day-to-day life of people, by encouraging and facilitating greater interaction and understanding between the two communities.

The crossing points in Cyprus which closed because of the pandemic, reopened in June.