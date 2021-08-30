Cyprus’ Department of Fisheries and Marine Research was informed last Thursday in connection with an incident of marine pollution from fuel from a Power Plant in the coastal region of Baniyas in Syria and since then monitors the situation, a press release issued on Monday says.



According to the press release, yesterday around 7 p.m. the Deputy Ministry of Shipping received a satellite image from the CleanSeaNet system of EMSA (European Maritime Safety Agency), which shows the existence of a possible oil spill in the sea area between Cyprus and Syria, estimated to be related to the previously detected leak on the coast.



Relevant information was also gathered by REMPEC (Regional Marine Pollution Emergency Response Center for the Mediterranean Sea). Based on the National Emergency Plan for dealing with marine pollution from petroleum products, the Reaction Team met at the Joint Rescue Coordination Center to assess all data in order to take action. The press release says that according to the latest model of simulation of the spread of the possible oil spill and based on the existing meteorological data, it is estimated that it will affect the Cape of Apostolos Andreas in the next 24 hours.



According to information from floating ships and photos taken by ships in the area, it is estimated that the spill is not crude oil. Steps have been taken to inform the occupying regime and the Republic of Cyprus is ready to respond and provide assistance if requested.



The Response Team is closely monitoring the situation based on the latest information and in cooperation with REMPEC and other neighboring countries, the statement reads.