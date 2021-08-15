Cyprus Health Ministry announced on Saturday the death of one more COVID-19 patient and 401 new coronavirus cases (positivity rate 0.74%).

The person who died is a 74 year old women, who passed away at Limassol General Hospital. The total number of the COVID-19 patients who have died is 456 and the number of confirmed cases 108,707.

Moreover, 244 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospital. The situation of 87 of them is critical, while 81.97% of those who are hospitalized have not been vaccinated.

Thirteen post-COVID patients who are not contagious any longer continue to be treated in hospital and are intubated,, due to COVID in Intenstive Treatment Units. ,

A total of 54,496 test were conducted using the PCR method (6,857) and antigen rapid tests (47,639).

Out of the 456 patients who have died 297 are men (65%) and 159 (35%) are women. Their median age is 77 years old.

Out of the 87 patients whose condition is critical, 47 are intubated, four are treated in an Intensive Treatment Unit but are not inbutabed and 36 in an Increased Care Unit.

The 401 new coronavirus cases were traced as follows: 53 cases out of 409 samples taken during contact tracing, 10 cases out of 3,066 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 99 cases out of 3,181 samples taken at the private initiative, 4 cases out of 108 samples taken by the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs, one case out of 93 samples taken after referrals by Personal Doctors, 151 cases out of 28,921 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 83 cases out of 18,718 samples tested using antigen rapid tests through the Health Ministry`s programme.