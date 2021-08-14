Around 90% of patients hospitalised at the Famagusta General Hospital, operating as a coronavirus reference hospital, have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director of the Famagusta and Larnaca hospitals, told CNA.

She said that 66 patients are being treated, six of whom are in the ICU. The youngest patient is 23-year-old and the oldest 92-year-old with the median age of patients being 60.

Ninety percent of patients treated at the hospital have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. More admissions and discharges will take place today with 11 beds currently available, she added.

According to Hadjiyianni, the medical and nursing staff at the Famagusta hospital are on standby to handle the number of patients who will probably need to be admitted during the weekend which coincides with the 15th August that marks the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, a popular holiday period in Cyprus.

For us, the 15th of August is a normal day and we are ready to contribute our utmost to help our fellow citizens to receive treatment and return home healthy, said Hadjiyianni.

She called on the people to adhere to health protection measures and to take advantage of the walk-in programme and get vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition, she said those already vaccinated should be careful too as they can contract the virus.

There are 19 patients hospitalised with COVID-19 at Larnaca General Hospital and 133 people are awaiting to test negative for COVID at Tersefanou rehabilitation centre.