The Ministry of Health announced the death of three people to COVID-19 on Wednesday, while 223 patients are receiving treatment in state hospitals, 90 of whom in a serious condition.

Meanwhile, it announced 433 new coronavirus infections with positivity rate being 0.97%, thus bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 110,098.

The three deceased were a 56-year-old man who passed away on the 15th of August, a 71-year-old woman who died on the 16th of August and an 84-year-old woman who also passed away on the 16th.

The total number of deaths reaches 467, (299 men and 168 women). Their median age is 77.

Of those hospitalised, 81.17% are not vaccinated, while 14 post-COVID patients continue to be intubated in a serious condition.

In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 54 patients, 23 are being treated in the Nicosia General Hospital, 54 in the Limassol General Hospital, 19 are receiving treatment in the Larnaka General Hospital, 18 patients are in the Pafos General Hospital and 3 in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia.

In the last 24 hours 44,475 laboratory tests were conducted, 5,927 with the PCR method and 38,548 with the antigen rapid method. The 433 new cases were found as follows: 42 from contact tracing, 7 from samples taken at the airports, 89 from tests done after private initiative, 13 from samples taken at the Microbiology Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 194 from antigen tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies, and 88 from antigen tests done through the Ministry of Health programme.

Meanwhile, no cases were found from 57 samples taken after GP referrals and 11 tests done in closed structures.