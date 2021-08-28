Cyprus’ Ministry of Health announced Friday the death of six people to COVID-19 and 324 new cases.



The number of patients that are receiving treatment in hospitals fell to 159, of whom 66 are in a serious condition. Of those hospitalised, 83.02% are not vaccinated. In addition, 14 post-COVID patients remain intubated in ICUs.



The 324 new cases were detected from a total of 34,487 tests, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out to 112,856. The positivity rate stands at 0.94%.



All six deceased were men, 89, 87, 65, 46, 43 and 42 years old. Cyprus has recorded 496 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 322 men (65%) and 174 women (35%). The median age of the deceased is 77.

Out of the 66 patients who are in a critical condition, 25 are intubated, five are treated in an ICU and 36 in an ACU. In Famagusta General Hospital there are 30 patients, 21 are being treated in Nicosia General Hospital, 50 are in Limassol General Hospital, 9 in Larnaka General Hospital, 15 are receiving treatment in Pafos General Hospital and 4 are in Makario Hospital in Nicosia.

The 324 new infections were diagnosed after 6,061 tests done with the PCR method and 28,426 with the antigen rapid test method, of which 41 were detected in the framework of contact tracing program, 13 from samples taken at the airports, 55 from tests done after private initiative, 14 from samples taken at the Microbiology Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 150 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies, and 51 from antigen rapid tests done through the Ministry of Health programme