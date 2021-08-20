The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday the death of three people to COVID19, while 208 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 85 of whom in a serious condition.

It also announced 420 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 110,518. The positivity rate stands at 0.87%.

The three deceased were a 68 year old woman and two men, 63 and 88 years of age. They all passed away on the 18th of August.

Since the pandemic began, 301 men and 169 women died of COVID19 in Cyprus. Their median age is 77.

Of those hospitalised, 82.22% are not vaccinated. Out of the 85 patients who are in a critical condition, 45 are intubated.

In addition, 14 post COVID patients are still in hospitals intubated.

In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 51 patients, in the Nicosia General Hospital 22, 48 are being treated in the Limassol General Hospital, 18 in the Larnaka General Hospital, 16 are receiving treatment in the Pafos General Hospital and 3 are in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia.

The 420 new cases were found after 48,220 laboratory tests done with the PCR method (6,646) and the antigen rapid test method (41,574) as follows: 56 of them were detected from contact tracing, 15 from samples taken at airports, 76 from tests done after private initiative, 12 from samples taken at the Microbiology Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 183 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies and 78 from antigen rapid tests done through the Ministry of Health programme. Moreover, no cases were found from 43 samples taken after GP referrals and 13 samples taken in closed structures.