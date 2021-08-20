Cyprus is among 50 countries which issued a joint statement on the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan.

A press release issued Wednesday by the MFA says that the statement has been co-signed by Albania, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, European Union, Honduras, Guatemala, North Macedonia, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Senegal, Switzerland, United Kingdom and United States of America.

“We are deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement. We call on those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee their protection”, the statement reads.

The countries which singed it point out that Afghan women and girls, as all Afghan people, deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. Any form of discrimination and abuse should be prevented.

“We in the international community stand ready to assist them with humanitarian aid and support, to ensure that their voices can be heard.

We will monitor closely how any future government ensures rights and freedoms that have become an integral part of the life of women and girls in Afghanistan during the last twenty years” the statement says.