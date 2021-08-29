Cypriot swimmer, Karolina Pelendritou, won the bronze medal in a re-swim for Women’s 50m freestyle S11 final at the Paraolymic Games held in Tokyo on Sunday, reaching a tally of five Paralympic medals since the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games.



She won the bronze medal in the first final held on Friday, which was cancelled following a protest by the Dutch Paralympic athlete Liesette Bruinsma.



In today’s final Peledritou clocked a time of 29.79’’ improving her previous world record of 29.92’’ during the qualifying heats even bettering its time of 29.80’’ in the final that was cancelled.



China’s Ma Jia took Gold setting a new world record 29.20’’ followed by fellow-compatriot Li Guizhi with a time of 29.72’’.



The 34-year old Cypriot Paralympic swimmer will compete in the qualifying of Women’s S11 100m breaststroke to be held on September 1 aiming to secure a spot in the finals.



Cyprus Sport Organisation, the Cyprus National Paralympic Committee and the Limassol Nautical Club congratulated Pelendritou on her new achievement wishing her good luck for her next event on Wednesday.