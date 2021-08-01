For only three penalty points, Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides failed to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing in fourth place in the men’s Laser sailing category.

Pavlos Kontides finished sixth in the medal race and took the fourth place in the final standings with 88 penalty points. He had secured participation in the medal race being fourth in the overall standings after ten races.

Australian Matt Wearn won the men`s laser gold, Croatian Tonci Stipanovic won the silver medal and Hermann Tomasgaard the bronze medal.

The fourth place is Cyprus’ second best place in the Olympic Games after the bronze medal Kontides won at London’s 2012 Olympic Games.

In his first statements after the race, Kontides said the fourth place was a “great result”, however, as he said, “it hurts” as he was so close to win an Olympic medal.