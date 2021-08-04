Cypriot MP and head of the House of Representatives` delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Nicos Tornaritis sent on Wednesday a letter to the heads of the national delegations at PACE regarding the new Turkish provocations in the fenced off area of Varosha.

In his letter, Tornaritis says that those provocations are part of Ankara`s demands for a ” two state” solution in Cyprus, and constitute a flagrant violation of international law and of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, undermining any prospects for resolving the Cyprus issue within the agreed UN negotiating framework.

According to a press release by the House of Representatives, in his letter, the Cypriot MP notes that the response of the UNSC, the EU, the Council of Europe and the whole international community was strong and clear, calling for the immediate reversal of Turkey`s decisions in the closed area of Famagusta.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.