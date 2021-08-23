Cypriot Golf Society, CGS Open, Porters 21/07/21

The Cypriot Golf Society Uk, held their second event of 2021, The CGS Open, on the 21/07 at Porters Park Golf Club in Radlett.

The Honorary Captain of the day was founder member Andreas Manitaras, aka Mushroom.

Andreas has been a multiple winner and active member throughout the years, but due to family and personal commitments, was previously unable to be Captain, so this was a fitting opportunity to honour one of the stalwarts of the society.

The day was perfect, 31 degrees Celsius, blue skies and 48 golfers, including 4 guests arrived at 11am to have breakfast and meet up with old friends and make use of the excellent practice facilities.

After the captains opening speech, thanking the members for their continued support, the captain took his opening drive placing it down the middle of the fairway.

The golf course was in impeccable condition with luscious fairways and manicured greens. A 2 tee start meant that golfers could complete their rounds without too much waiting for the last groups to come in.

Winner of the day was the talented Ben Webster, shooting 37 points off a 3 handicap, and also winning the best gross of 72 strokes.

Second was the eternally young Kyriakos Tsirpis with 36 points.

Third place went to Steve Chrysostomou on 35 points.

Best team, Ben Webster, Steve Webster, George Yiakoumis and Gary Casey (guest) 103 points.

Best Senior Kyriakos Tsirpis 36 points.

Best Guest Gary Casey 33 points

Booby Prize Gilly Takkas 16 points.

Captain Mushroom made a speech thanking the committee for all their hard work and organisation over the years, arranging holidays and golf events for the members to enjoy. He then awarded the prizes to the winners and was presented with a plaque to commemorate his captaincy. The captain generously offered the first round of drinks to all the golfers, and the winner of the day Ben Webster offered a second round of drinks. With the beautiful balmy evening, everyone sat around enjoying socialising after the difficult 15 months we have all endured.

Once again, a fantastic day was had by all, and looking forward to the next event at The Shire on 15/09/21

Captain Andreas taking opening tee shot

Captain Andreas

Captain and playing partners, Chris Georgiou, Captain Mushroom, Louis Leonida (Secretary), Savvas Savva (Treasurer

Winner `Ben Webster

Wooden spoon Gilly Takkas (CGS President) and Captain Mushroom Kyriakos Tsirpis and Captain Members socialising after the round Chris Georgiou marking the scores at the end of the day Lakis Chrysostomou left hander

Members making the most of the sunny day

Lambros Kleanthous Louis Leonida and Gilly Takkas

Tony Philippou, Tom Theodorou, and Stathi Liasi. (the alpha males

Peter Sandamas and Gilly Takkas