Cypriot weight lifter, Maria Markou, finished 7th in Women’s 67Kg Powerlifting at the Tokyo Paralympics.



The 28-year old athlete from Limassol lifted 99kg in her best effort and finished 7th out of eight competitors.



In her first attempt she lifted 93 kg, 94kg in her second and 99 kg in her third attempt.



In press release, the Cyprus Paralympic Committee congratulated Markou and he coaches for her performance.



China’s Tan Yujiao took Gold with 133 kg followed by Egypt’s Fatma Omar with 120 and Nigeria’s Olaitan Ibrahim with 119 kg.