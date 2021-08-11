Join New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium for a covid-19 remembrance service and the unveiling of a newly installed covid-19 memorial within our grounds.

to be held at New Southgate Cemetery and Crematorium)

on Thursday 12th August 2021 from 2pm -4pm

In conjunction with Demetriou & English they invite you to this special event.

Places are limited. Please book by speaking to a member of the Crematorium office.

Maximum of two guests per household.

New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road,New Southgate, London N11

Tel: 020 8361 1713

At the start of the pandemic, Westerleigh Group (New Southgate cemetery and Crematorium made a commitment to acknowledge the immense impact that it had on our community.

They wanted to create a meaningful commemorative way to acknowledge the impact that the pandemic has had on the communities they serve.

An idea to install a covid 19 memorial with accompanying gardens in our grounds felt like a fitting tribute to achieve this.