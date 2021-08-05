Funding has been secured to support the community and voluntary sector.

The Council has worked alongside other councils in Hertfordshire to secure funding from the county’s Health Protection Board (HPB), to support the Community and Voluntary Sector.

A one-off grant of up to £7,500 for community and voluntary organisations that have been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic is available to cover issues that have previously been excluded from funding.

Applications for the grant close on Tuesday 31 August 2021, with a deadline of 31 March 2022 to spend the money.

Those applicable should read the guidance notes prior to completing the application form. Completed application forms should be sent to [email protected]

All applications will be acknowledged. The Council aims to notify all applicants of its decision within two weeks of the closing date.

If an application is successful, applicants are required to complete a monitoring form in April 2022. Applicants are encouraged to retain receipts, invoices and information relevant to the project.

All further information relating to COVID-19 can be found at www.broxbourne.gov.uk/covid-19.